Jan 19 (Reuters) - ZEHNDER GROUP AG:

* ACHIEVED FY SALES OF EUR 582.4 MILLION – AN INCREASE OF 8%.‍​

* WAS ABLE TO IMPROVE ITS OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* ACQUIRED ASSETS AND THE BRAND NAME OF NUCLIMATE AIR QUALITY SYSTEMS, INC. AS PART OF AN ASSET DEAL‍​‍​