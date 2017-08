BRIEF-Zillow Group Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.12

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Zillow Group Inc

* Zillow group reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $266.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $262.5 million

* Zillow group inc qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.12

* Zillow group inc sees q3 revenue $273 million to $278 million

* Zillow group inc sees full year 2017 revenue $1,055 million to $1,065 million

* Zillow group inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures $55 million to $57 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $262.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $276.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S