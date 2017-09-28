FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says its unit entered into term loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, for new ¥21.3 bln term loan​ - SEC Filing
2017年9月28日 / 晚上8点55分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says its unit entered into term loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, for new ¥21.3 bln term loan​ - SEC Filing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer Biomet says ‍on Sept 22, unit entered into term loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for new ¥21.3 billion term loan​ - SEC Filing

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - ‍Term loans under loan agreements will mature on September 27, 2022​

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings - ‍ Amended and restated term loan agreement amends and restates ¥11.7 billion term loan agreement dated as of May 24, 2012​

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - Restated term loan agreement further extends maturity date of ¥11.7 billion term loan

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - Term loans under the loan agreements will bear interest at a fixed rate of 0.635% per annum - SEC Filing‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2k7ZRxJ] Further company coverage:

