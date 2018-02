Jan 31 (Reuters) - Zion Oil And Gas Inc:

* ZION OIL AND GAS INC SAYS LAUNCHES NEW $5 PER SHARE UNIT PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* ZION OIL AND GAS INC - UNIT PROGRAM BEGINS FEB 1, 2018, AND WILL LAST UNTIL CO RAISES $5 MILLION IN FUNDING OR TILL FEB 28, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2EvtPm4) Further company coverage: