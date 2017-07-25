FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Zions Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.73
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点42分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Zions Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.73

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp

* Zions Bancorporation reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zions Bancorp qtrly net interest income was $528 million, up 14% from 2q16

* Zions Bancorp - for full year, expect continued increases in loans, continued benefit from recent rate hikes and limited increase in funding costs

* Zions Bancorp qtrly pre-provision net revenue was $264 million, up 23% from 2q16

* Zions Bancorp - net interest margin increased to 3.52% in the second quarter of 2017, compared with 3.38% in the first quarter of 2017

* Zions Bancorp qtrly provision for credit losses was $10 million, compared with $31 million in Q2 16

* Zions Bancorp - company is committed to its expense and efficiency ratio goals for 2017

* Zions Bancorp - tangible book value per common share increased to $30.50 at june 30, 2017, compared with $29.61 at march 31, 2017

* Zions Bancorp - estimated basel iii common equity tier 1 (“cet1”) capital ratio was 12.3% at june 30, 2017 compared with 12.2% at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

