FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zions Bancorp reports Q3 earnings $0.72/shr
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上8点39分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Zions Bancorp reports Q3 earnings $0.72/shr

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp

* Zions Bancorporation reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zions Bancorp - net interest margin decreased to 3.45 percent in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 3.52 percent in the second quarter of 2017‍​

* Zions Bancorp - in quarter, hurricane harvey non-credit related impact of $6 million recognized in non interest expense‍​

* Zions Bancorp - net interest income increased to $522 million in the third quarter of 2017 from $469 million in Q3 2016‍​

* Zions Bancorp - tangible book value per common share increased to $30.93 at September 30, 2017, compared with $29.16 ‍​

* Zions Bancorp - estimated Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2% at September 30, 2017 compared with 12.0%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below