BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology Addresses Rumors And Stock Volatility, Affirms 2018 Guidance

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ziopharm Oncology Inc:

* ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY ADDRESSES RUMORS AND STOCK VOLATILITY, AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR ALL ACTIVITIES IN 2018

* ZIOPHARM HAS HAD NO DISCUSSIONS AND HAS NO PLANS TO UNDERTAKE AN UNDERWRITTEN STOCK OFFERING AT THIS TIME​

* AS OF DEC. 31, 2017, CO HAD $70.9 MILLION OF CASH RESOURCES & $34.6 MILLION FROM PRE-PAYMENT FOR PROGRAMS TO BE CONDUCTED BY CO

* CURRENT RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS CURRENTLY PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q4 OF 2018​