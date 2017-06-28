BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma

June 28 (Reuters) - Ziopharm Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma
* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - company anticipates children with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (dipg) will be eligible for enrollment
* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - continues to progress towards a registration study for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex for rGBM to start in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: