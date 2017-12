Dec 4 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* ZOGENIX ANNOUNCES NEW POSITIVE EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ZX008 IN DRAVET SYNDROME

* ZOGENIX INC - DATA SHOWS ZX008 PATIENTS MORE LIKELY TO ACHIEVE CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY COMPARED TO THOSE ON PLACEBO

* ZOGENIX INC - LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ZX008, STUDY 1504, IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: