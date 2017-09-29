FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zogenix announces positive phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 上午11点17分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Zogenix announces positive phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* Zogenix announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome

* Zogenix Inc - ZX008 also demonstrated statistical significance in all key secondary endpoints

* Zogenix Inc - ‍primary endpoint was achieved

* Zogenix Inc - ‍expect top-line results from second pivotal phase 3 trial, study 1504, which is nearing full enrollment, in first half of 2018​

* Zogenix Inc - ‍ZX008 was generally well-tolerated in study

* Zogenix Inc - remain on track to submit applications for regulatory approvals in U.S. And Europe in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below