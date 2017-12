BRIEF-Zomedica Pharma Enters License And Supply Agreement With Celsee For Cancer Liquid Biopsy Platform

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. ENTERS INTO LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CELSEE, INC. FOR CANCER LIQUID BIOPSY PLATFORM

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE CLINICAL VALIDATION OF CELSEE‘S CTC DETECTION TECHNOLOGY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE MARKETING OF ZM-017 DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

* ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS - CO TO HAVE ANIMAL HEALTH GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP & MARKET CELSEE'S LIQUID BIOPSY PLATFORM