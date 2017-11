Nov 16 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals - ‍NYSE American has advised that trading of co’s common shares under symbol “ZOM” will commence on November 21, 2017​

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍Zomedica will retain its listing on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V)​