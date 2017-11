Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zto Express (Cayman) Inc

* Zto reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue rmb 3.143 billion versus I/B/E/S view rmb 3.02 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 22.2 to 28.5 percent

* ‍Revenues for Q4 of 2017 is expected to be in range of rmb 3.9 billion to rmb 4.1 billion ​

* Qtrly ‍net earnings per share/ADS $0.15​