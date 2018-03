March 9 (Reuters) - Zug Estates Holding AG:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE (EXCLUDING REVALUATION) CHF 62.9 MILLION, UP 2.7%

* FY EBIT CHF 45.7 MILLION, DOWN 28.4%

* TO PROPOSE THAT PAYOUT BE INCREASED BY 10.9% TO CHF 25.50 PER SERIES B REGISTERED SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: ANTICIPATES YOY INCREASE IN NET INCOME EXCLUDING INCOME FROM REVALUATION