Jan 23 (Reuters) - ZUGER KANTONALBANK:

* FY BUSINESS PERFORMANCE ROSE BY 3.6 PERCENT TO CHF 104.1 MILLION‍​

* AT CHF 68.0 MILLION, FY NET INCOME WAS 10.6 PERCENT HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 200 CHF PER SHARE