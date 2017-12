Dec 5 (Reuters) - ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG:

* Q2 REVENUES 307.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 341.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO‍​

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBIT 2.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 32.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET LOSS 2.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 15.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017/18: ADJUSTED EBIT OF EUR 50 TO 60 MILLION AND A DECLINE OF ROUGHLY 5% IN REVENUES