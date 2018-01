Jan 15 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* Supervisory board says ‍received a letter from CEO Schumacher in which he states his preparedness to begin discussions over mutual termination of his management board contract if this is desired by supervisory board​

* Similar offer from CFO Karin Sonnenmoser was rejected by supervisory board

* Says ‍supervisory board expressed its full support in ms. Sonnenmoser and asked her to continue her work for company​