BRIEF-Zurich Insurance CFO - wouldn't see share buybacks of same scale in future

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ZURICH INSURANCE CEO SAYS SEES CLEAR POTENTIAL FOR COMBINED RATIO IMPROVEMENT IN COMING RESULTS

* ZURICH INSURANCE CEO SAYS COST REDUCTION FOCUSING ON EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES, AS WELL AS TECHNOLOGY EFFICIENCIES

* ZURICH INSURANCE CEO SAYS SHARE REPURCHASE A TARGETED MEASURE, PURPOSE WILL BE FULFILLED THIS YEAR

* ZURICH INSURANCE CFO SAYS WOULDN‘T SEE SHARE REPURCHASES OF THE SAME SCALE IN THE FUTURE

* ZURICH INSURANCE CEO SAYS LONG WAY FROM SEEING INFLATION COMING BACK

* ZURICH INSURANCE CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE LOOKING FOR M&A OPPORTUNITIES, PROGRESSIVELY EXPANDING CAPACITY TO SERVE CUSTOMERS IN INNOVATIVE WAYS