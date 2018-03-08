FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance proposes Alpiq CEO Jasmin Staiblin for board seat

1 分钟阅读

March 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group says:

* Board of Directors will propose to shareholders to elect Jasmin Staiblin to the Board for a one year term of office

* Staiblin is the Chief Executive Officer of Alpiq, a leading Swiss energy services provider and electricity producer in Europe which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

* Fred Kindle, Vice-Chairman of the Board at Zurich, and Susan Bies, a member of the Board, will retire from the Board, effective at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

