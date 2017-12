Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG:

* ZURICH INSURANCE SAYS ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF USD 500 MILLION OF PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES

* ZURICH INSURANCE SAYS THE NOTES, ISSUED IN 2012 BY ZURICH INSURANCE COMPANY LTD, ARE EXPECTED TO BE REDEEMED ON JANUARY 18, 2018 AT PAR PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)