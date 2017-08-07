FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 天前
2017年8月7日 / 上午10点59分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharma announces top-line results from phase 2 star 1 trial of ZYN002

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results from phase 2 star 1 trial of ZYN002 in adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures

* Zynerba - ‍ZYN002 did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction of focal seizures during treatment period

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍star 1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍will present top-line data from ZYN002 stop trial in osteoarthritis soon​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍will present top-line data from Fab-C study in fragile X syndrome by end of September​

* Zynerba - ‍patients on low dose of ZYN002 achieved 18.4% median reduction in focal seizures during treatment period versus baseline​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍none of secondary endpoints showed statistically significant differences between ZYN002 and placebo​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

