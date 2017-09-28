FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 上午10点58分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study

2 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study in children with Fragile X syndrome

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ZYN002 successfully met primary endpoint and showed clinically meaningful improvements​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍study successfully met its primary endpoint,​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍ZYN002 was well tolerated in Fragile X patients​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍zynerba anticipates that it will meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first half of 2018​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals - ‍two patients discontinued due to worsening of pre-existing eczema, four other patients experienced an adverse event in trial​

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates ‍moving into pivotal Phase 2/3 program in pediatric and adolescent patients with FXS in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

