BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ‍Plans To Initiate Phase 2 Development Of ZYN001 In Tourette Syndrome By Year End ​

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 2018 CLINICAL AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 2 DEVELOPMENT OF ZYN001 IN TOURETTE SYNDROME BY YEAR END 2018​

* ZYNERBA - BELIEVES IT CAN FUND OPERATIONS AND CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS WELL INTO 2019

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL CONCENTRATE ITS FOCUS ON RARE AND NEAR-RARE NEUROLOGICAL AND PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS WITH HIGH UNMET MEDICAL NEEDS​

* ZYNERBA - ‍IN 2018, CO INTENDS TO DEVELOP ZYN002 IN PIVOTAL PHASE 2/3 PROGRAM IN FRAGILE X SYNDROME AND IN PHASE 2 PROGRAMS IN REFRACTORY EPILEPSIES​

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PLAN TO INITIATE A PIVOTAL STUDY FOR ZYN002 IN FXS THAT SHOULD READ OUT IN 2019​