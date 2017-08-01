BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 results

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zynerba expects to announce top-line results from Star 1 trial soon, followed by top-line data from stop trial later this month

* Remains on track to report top-line results from fab-c fragile x study in September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: