2017年11月7日 / 晚上11点44分 / 更新于 6 小时前

BRIEF-Zynga reports Q3 EPS $0.02

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02; Qtrly revenue $224.6 million, up 23 percent

* Says entered agreement to acquire Peak Games’ mobile card game studio for total consideration of $100 million in cash

* Qtrly bookings of $213.5 million, up 9 percent

* Qtrly average monthly active users 80 million versus 66 million

* Sees Q4 revenue of $215 million; Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q4 bookings of $210 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $35 million

* Says this week, co will launch Words With Friends 2 to global audiences

* Qtrly average daily active users 21 million versus 18 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $207.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $218.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

