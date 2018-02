BRIEF-Zynga Reports Qtrly Shr Of $0.01

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc:

* ZYNGA - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01; QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; QTRLY REVENUE $233.3 MILLION VERSUS $190.5 MILLION

* ZYNGA - QTRLY BOOKINGS OF $223.8 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT

* ZYNGA - QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY ACTIVE USERS 22 MILLION VERSUS 18 MILLION

* ZYNGA - QTRLY AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 86 MILLION VERSUS 63 MILLION

* ZYNGA - SEES Q1 REVENUE OF $200 MILLION; SEES Q1 NET LOSS OF $5 MILLION

* ZYNGA - SEES Q1 BOOKINGS OF $210 MILLION

* ZYNGA SAYS EXPECTS MODERATE GROWTH IN REVENUE, BOOKINGS IN 2018; SEES 2018 LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN MOBILE BOOKINGS

* ZYNGA SEES 2018 WEB DECLINES OF A SIMILAR LEVEL TO THAT EXPERIENCED IN 2017

* ZYNGA SAYS IN 2018, LIVE SERVICES EXPECTED TO DELIVER MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF CO'S REVENUE, BOOKINGS