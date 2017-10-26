FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bristol Myers posts in-line sales, but profit margins worsen
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点03分 / 1 天内

Bristol Myers posts in-line sales, but profit margins worsen

Deena Beasley

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported a 7 percent increase in third-quarter revenue as sales of key drugs met Wall Street expectations, but adjusted earnings fell slightly short due to an inventory write-off.

Excluding one-time items, the drugmaker said it earned 75 cents a share, compared with the 77 cents a share average analyst estimate, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of cancer immunotherapy Opdivo rose 39 percent to $1.27 billion, in line with expectations of $1.21 billion, while sales of blood thinner Eliquis rose 38 percent to $1.23 billion, matching analyst estimates.

Net earnings rose to $845 million, or 51 cents a share, from $384 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.

Bristol raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share by 5 cents to between $2.90 and $3.00. But the drugmaker lowered its net EPS outlook to a range of $2.36 to $2.46 from $2.66 to $2.76, citing higher research and development costs and taxes.

Overall third-quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $5.25 billion, meeting Wall Street estimates.

Bristol said its gross margin as a percentage of revenue fell to 70.1 percent from 73.5 percent a year earlier due to product mix and an inventory charge.

Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below