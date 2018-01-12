FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-After rejecting Uber, London renews Addison Lee's licence
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
January 12, 2018 / 2:43 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-After rejecting Uber, London renews Addison Lee's licence

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - London has renewed premium car service Addison Lee’s licence to operate in the capital for the next five years, less than four months after Uber was stripped of its licence.

In September, regulator Transport for London (TfL) refused Uber’s application, citing problems with the company’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks - a decision the Silicon Valley firm is appealing.

Addison Lee, the second-biggest private hire operator in London, was granted a five-year licence in 2012, which was extended in 2017 for six months until the end of February this year.

Last year, TfL had been considering a new operator fees system which will now see firms with between 1,001 and 10,000 drivers such as Addison Lee pay 700,000 pounds ($957,000) compared to the 2,414 pounds charged in 2012 for its original licence.

Addison Lee’s licence now expires on Feb. 28 2023, according to the TfL website.

“Our licence has been routinely renewed by Transport for London,” said a company spokesman.

“Addison Lee looks forward to continuing to offer Londoners a high quality, reliable service in getting around town. We are fully supportive of TfL’s efforts to enhance the standard of regulation in the private hire industry.”

Both TfL and Uber declined to comment. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
