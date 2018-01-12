FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car service Addison Lee's licence renewed in London
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
深度分析
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
深度分析
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 12, 2018 / 2:13 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Car service Addison Lee's licence renewed in London

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Premium car service Addison Lee, the second biggest private hire service in London after Uber , has had its licence to operate in the British capital city renewed for five years, according to regulator Transport for London’s (TfL) website.

The move comes less than four months after TfL stripped Uber of its licence, citing problems with the company’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks - a decision Uber is appealing.

Addison Lee was granted a five-year licence in 2012, which was extended in 2017 for six months until the end of February this year.

The licence now expires on Feb. 28 2023, according to the TfL website. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below