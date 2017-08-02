FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天内
British Airways says "system issues" affecting check-in at Heathrow
British Airways says "system issues" affecting check-in at Heathrow

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British Airways said system issues were affecting the check-in process on flights from Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, on Wednesday.

"We're currently experiencing some system issues at the airport this morning," British Airways said on Twitter, in reference to Heathrow's Terminal 5, adding in other tweets that the issues meant check-in was taking longer than usual.

British Airways suffered a massive computer system failure in late May caused by a power supply issue near Heathrow which stranded 75,000 customers over a busy holiday weekend.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

