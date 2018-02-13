FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

London City Airport reopens after WW2 bomb removed from Thames

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - London’s City Airport reopened and was operating as usual on Tuesday, the airport said, after a World War Two bomb which was found nearby was safely removed from the River Thames.

All flights to and from the airport were cancelled on Monday after the half-tonne ordnance was found at the nearby George V Dock in east London, and a 200-metre exclusion zone was also put in place.

“The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police,” Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said in a statement.

“As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

