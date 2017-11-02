FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK appoints Elisabeth Stheeman to Bank of England's FPC
2017年11月2日 / 下午5点46分 / 更新于 15 小时前

UK appoints Elisabeth Stheeman to Bank of England's FPC

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Thursday it had appointed banker Elisabeth Stheeman to serve on the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC).

“Elisabeth has had an impressive career in financial services and will deliver invaluable experience to the FPC’s work. I wish her well in her new role,” finance minister Philip Hammond said in a statement.

Stheeman, formerly chief operating officer for investment banking at Morgan Stanley between 2007 and 2012, is due to start a three-year term as an external member of the FPC in early 2018, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

