UK debt agency names banks to launch new 2048 index-linked gilt

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s government debt agency named BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS to handle the launch next month of a new index-linked gilt maturing in 2048.

The four banks will act as joint bookrunners on the syndication, which is expected to raise several billion pounds for the new issue, which will pay an inflation-linked coupon of 0.125 percent.

The sale is due to take place in the week starting Nov. 6. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)