UK debt agency names banks to launch new 2048 index-linked gilt
2017年10月27日 / 早上7点19分

UK debt agency names banks to launch new 2048 index-linked gilt

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s government debt agency named BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS to handle the launch next month of a new index-linked gilt maturing in 2048.

The four banks will act as joint bookrunners on the syndication, which is expected to raise several billion pounds for the new issue, which will pay an inflation-linked coupon of 0.125 percent.

The sale is due to take place in the week starting Nov. 6. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
