FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
Citigroup says may need to create 150 jobs in EU due to Brexit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午12点30分 / 16 天前

Citigroup says may need to create 150 jobs in EU due to Brexit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. bank Citigroup said on Thursday that it may need to create 150 new jobs in the European Union to deal with the impact of Britain leaving the bloc, as it confirmed it would headquarter its EU trading operations in Frankfurt.

In a memo to staff Jim Cowles, the bank's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said the bank also planned to build up its private banking, treasury & trade, capital markets and investment banking businesses in the EU.

This would be done by "increasing over time our footprint in other key EU cities including Amsterdam, Dublin, Luxembourg, Madrid and Paris," his memo said.

He added that the bank's London office would remain its EMEA headquarters. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, editing by Maiya Keidan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below