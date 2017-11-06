FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car sales in October down for seventh consecutive month
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
2017年11月6日 / 凌晨5点32分 / 1 天前

UK car sales in October down for seventh consecutive month

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British new car sales in October fell by about 12 percent year on year, marking a seventh consecutive month of decline, preliminary data released by an industry body showed on Monday.

Sales were hurt by a decline in business and consumer confidence, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Demand for diesel cars slumped by about 30 percent, the industry body said.

The SMMT urged the government to use this month’s autumn budget to restore stability to the market and encourage the purchase of the latest low emission vehicles.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Jason Neely

