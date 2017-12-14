FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK retailers enjoy bumper Black Friday sales
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：日本大型制造业信心在第四季触及11年高位--央行短观调查
深度分析
焦点：日本大型制造业信心在第四季触及11年高位--央行短观调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK retailers enjoy bumper Black Friday sales

5 分钟阅读

    * Retail sales +1.6 pct yy, beats all forecasts in Reuters
poll
    * Black Friday promotion boosted household goods sales
    * Economists split on signals for broader economy
    * Bank of England announcement due at 1200 GMT

 (Updates with reaction from economists and markets)
    By David Milliken and William Schomberg
    LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British shoppers pounced on
electrical goods and other Black Friday bargains last month,
giving an unexpectedly big boost to retail sales, which
contrasted with earlier signs of a subdued start to Christmas
spending.
    Consumers have been squeezed through most of this year by
rising inflation which hit its highest in nearly six years last
month, at a time when wages are failing to keep up.
    But there was some unexpected cheer for retailers in
November data from the Office for National Statistics, which
showed sales volumes were 1.6 percent higher than a year ago,
beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.
    Spending in cash terms was 4.7 percent higher.
    The market reaction was muted and some economists said the
surge in retail sales might reflect Christmas spending being
brought forward to take advantage of Black Friday discounts.
    "The boost from Black Friday will be fleeting," Samuel Tombs
of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.
    The figures may provide some reassurance to the Bank of
England, which raised interest rates for the first time in over
a decade last month and will publish its latest rate decision at
1200 GMT.
    Kallum Pickering, an economist with Berenberg Bank, said the
figures added to signs from factories that Britain's economy was
picking up a bit of speed in late 2017 and he expected that
momentum to continue into 2018. 
    "The risk from inflation to real spending growth has been
exaggerated. Households will simply borrow a little more and
save a little less to smooth out their consumption," he said.
    On the month, overall retail sales were 1.1 percent higher,
up from growth of 0.5 percent in October and much stronger than
economists' forecasts of a 0.4 percent rise.
    Household goods stores specifically reported that Black
Friday promotions had boosted sales, the ONS said, with the
amount of electrical household appliances sold jumping by nearly
9 percent compared with October.
    The data are seasonally adjusted, but the agency said this
may not fully strip out the effect of Black Friday, as the
promotion period - a relatively recent phenomenon borrowed from
the United States - has increased in Britain in recent years.
    Looking at the past three months as a whole, which smoothes
out monthly volatility, the picture is gloomier. Sales in the
three months to November grew by just 1.0 percent compared with
a year earlier, the weakest since May 2013.
    When the BoE raised interest rates on Nov. 2, it forecast
real-terms household consumption growth would slow to 1 percent
next year from 1.5 percent predicted for this year as demand
shifted towards business investment and exports. 
    Official data earlier this week showed that consumer price
inflation rose to its highest in nearly six years at 3.1 percent
in November, while the number of people in work fell for a
second consecutive month.                          
    Food prices are rising at their fastest rate in four years,
adding to the squeeze on household budgets. The ONS data showed
the volume of food purchased was 0.1 percent lower than a year
before, while spending on food was up by 3.5 percent.
    This week British electronics retailer Dixons Carphone
       said it had enjoyed record sales during November's Black
Friday promotion, despite weak demand for mobile phones that hit
profits.              
    But home furnishings company Carpetright          cut
forecasts after warning of fragile consumer confidence.
            
    The British Retail Consortium said last week its members had
seen subdued sales last month and credit card company Visa
reported the first year-on-year fall in inflation-adjusted
spending in five years as Britons cut back on big purchases.
            

 (Editing by Jane Merriman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below