Northern Ireland's DUP to back PM May in forming govt- Sky News

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will back Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives in forming a government after an inconclusive election, Sky News reported on Friday.

With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a wounded May has signalled she would fight on. Support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would allow her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

The DUP does not believe there is a need for a formal coalition deal, Sky News reported. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James)