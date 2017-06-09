FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
UK PM May to go to palace at 1130 GMT to ask permission to form govt -BBC
2017年6月9日

UK PM May to go to palace at 1130 GMT to ask permission to form govt -BBC

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May believes she can form a government and will go to Buckingham Palace at 1130 GMT to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to do so, the BBC's political editor reported on Friday.

With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a wounded May has signalled she would fight on. Support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could allow her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

The BBC said there was an understanding May would have the DUP's support. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

