FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Post-Brexit border checks could add 1.5 bln pounds to UK aerospace costs
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 凌晨12点04分 / 2 天前

Post-Brexit border checks could add 1.5 bln pounds to UK aerospace costs

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s aerospace industry could face 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) a year in extra costs after Brexit if firms exporting components to the European Union face additional checks at the border, industry body ADS Group said on Monday.

Britain is struggling to make headway in negotiations with Brussels on arrangements for leaving the EU and the trading arrangements that will follow after Britain leaves the bloc in 2019, fuelling boardroom uncertainty in key sectors like aerospace.

The ADS said that failure to agree on a way to harmonise customs processes would have a potentially large financial cost, setting out its concerns in a written submission to a parliamentary inquiry into the impact of Brexit on the industry.

“Around 10 billion pounds of the aerospace sector’s annual exports are destined for the EU – however increased checks at the border, if customs processes do not remained harmonised, could result in a potential 1.5 billion pounds of added costs for the UK aerospace sector,” the document, released by the parliamentary committee, said.

Britain says it is seeking the freest possible trade with the EU after Brexit and has outlined potential customs regimes, but detailed negotiations with the EU have yet to begin as talks remain stuck in an initial phase focused on exit terms.

“The extra costs could have a negative impact on future investment decisions,” said Rachel Reeves, the lawmaker heading parliament’s business committee.

“That is extremely worrying and risks making our aerospace industry less competitive and driving up costs at a crucial time for our economy.”

Aircraft makers Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier all have operations in Britain. Aerospace plants in Britain are often part of complex international supply chains. ($1 = 0.7569 pounds) (Reporting by William James; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below