UK govt accepts lawmakers' demands for more scrutiny of Brexit law changes
December 11, 2017 / 2:05 PM / in a day

UK govt accepts lawmakers' demands for more scrutiny of Brexit law changes

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The British government will accept a proposal by lawmakers to make sure they can have more oversight of the process of severing ties with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Several lawmakers, including members of the governing Conservative Party, have challenged May’s government over its plans to copy and paste EU rules into British legislation under the EU Withdrawal Bill, saying they give ministers power to change laws without the agreement of parliament.

“We have studied the Procedure Committee’s report in detail and listened to the representations, and we are announcing today that we will be accepting this amendment,” the spokesman told reporters. The proposal will add an extra layer of parliamentary scrutiny to proposed changes from EU law as they are moved into British law. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

