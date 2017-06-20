FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Sudden loss of EU customs union access could cripple UK car supply chains-Honda
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 上午9点45分 / 2 个月前

Sudden loss of EU customs union access could cripple UK car supply chains-Honda

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's departure from the European Union's customs union would ramp up costs for small and medium-sized car part suppliers to such an extent that supply chains could seize up, a senior European executive at Honda said on Tuesday.

Ian Howells, Honda's European senior vice president, told an autos conference that the company had discovered more complexity and cost as it delved further into the impact an exit from the customs union would have on the British car industry.

"Leaving the customs union will only imply extra costs to SMEs," Howells said. "The administrative costs become prohibitive. Put very simply the supply chain will start to seize up with obvious impacts on our ability to manufacture vehicles efficiently."

Honda builds around 8 percent of Britain's 1.7 million cars at its Swindon plant in west England.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed a clean break from the EU: leaving its single market, which enshrines free movement of people, goods, services and capital, and losing full access to the customs union in favour of a bespoke deal.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below