UK car execs tell PM May there is an "urgent need" for clarity on Brexit transition
2017年11月1日 / 晚上6点59分 / 更新于 12 小时前

UK car execs tell PM May there is an "urgent need" for clarity on Brexit transition

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British car executives told British Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting on Wednesday that there was an “urgent need for clarity” on the proposed transition period after Britain leaves the European Union.

“The meeting focused on our members’ Brexit priorities - in particular, the urgent need for clarity on the proposed transition agreement as business needs certainty to invest,” trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)

