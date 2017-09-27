FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America looking for more office space in Paris after Brexit - source
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bank of America is looking to lease more office space in Paris as the bank prepares to expand its operations in the French capital to cope with the impact of Britain’s exit from the European Union, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

International banks are planning to build up outposts in the EU to ensure they can continue to serve clients if their London operations lose the ability to operate across the bloc once Britain leaves in March 2019.

There is fierce competition between Paris, Frankfurt and other European cities to woo international banks’ City of London operations as they consider where to shift EU-related business.

Bank of America has already announced that Dublin will be the new base for its European Union operations and that it will remain its legal headquarters in the EU.

The bank declined to comment. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris)

