Early 2018 is crunch time for banks' Brexit decisions - UK official
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月11日 / 上午9点43分 / 7 天前

Early 2018 is crunch time for banks' Brexit decisions - UK official

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Many international banks and financial services firms based in Britain will decide in the first quarter of next year whether to move operations away from Britain ahead of Brexit, a senior official at Britain’s finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Katharine Braddick, the ministry’s director general for financial services, said banks using Britain to serve clients in the European Union were showing the most urgency in considering relocation plans.

“Those plans, if you like, harden, become more firm, at the point at which they start to alter contractual paperwork. For most of the firms that we talk to that will fall at some point in the first quarter of next year,” Braddick told lawmakers. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet)

