UK PM tells bankers they are a priority for Brexit - sources
January 11, 2018 / 6:11 PM / 更新于 a day ago

UK PM tells bankers they are a priority for Brexit - sources

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told executives from financial services firms on Thursday that they are a priority in the upcoming Brexit talks with the European Union, sources familiar with a meeting held in Downing Street said.

“It was an encouraging, positive meeting,” a banker briefed on the talks told Reuters. “It felt like the meeting was about telling the finance industry ‘you are a priority for us’.”

Last year bankers complained that they were not being listened to by May’s government as Britain prepared for Brexit, which is due to happen in March 2019. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by William Schomberg)

