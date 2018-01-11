FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 6:31 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Bankers demand more Brexit clarity at meeting with UK PM May

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bankers told Prime Minister Theresa May they needed more clarity on the future regulatory relationship between Britain and the European Union even though they were reassured by last month’s preliminary Brexit divorce settlement, May’s spokesman said.

“The business leaders were united in emphasising the need for as much certainty as possible,” her spokesman said after a meeting on Thursday in Downing Street between May and executives from financial firms. “The conclusion of phase one talks were deemed to have provided reassurance.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by William Schomberg

