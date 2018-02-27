EU chief negotiator warns Britain on time, transition period

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday talks between London and the bloc were not advanced enough to guarantee that Britain would get a transition agreement for after it leaves.

“There are significant points of disagreement with the UK as to what we understand as transition agreement, the duration of this, and conditions for such an agreement,” Michel Barnier told a news conference.

“The UK would like to, it seems, keep this duration open, which is not possible,” he said, adding “dynamic application” of EU laws in Britain during the adjustment period after Britain leaves in March, 2019, was also a no-go for the bloc.

“In the light of these disagreements, we have not achieved a transition yet.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Philip Blenskinsop, Jan Strupczewski)