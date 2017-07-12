FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Derivatives costs likely to rise if clearing moved from London after Brexit - ICMA
2017年7月12日

Derivatives costs likely to rise if clearing moved from London after Brexit - ICMA

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The cost of using financial derivatives is likely to increase if euro-denominated clearing is relocated from London to the European Union after Brexit, trade association ICMA said on Wednesday.

Around 90 percent of euro derivatives are cleared in London, but the EU is looking at several ways to address this as Britain prepares to leave the bloc including forced relocation of this multi-trillion euro business.

"Mandatory relocation...is likely to increase costs for end-users of the derivatives market, given current economies of scale in London from pooling liquidity in several currencies," said Paul Richards of the International Capital Market Association in its quarterly report. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

