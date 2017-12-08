FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Corbyn wants much more information on EU divorce deal
December 8, 2017

UK's Corbyn wants much more information on EU divorce deal

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday that he wanted to see much more information about the Brexit divorce deal struck between Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the European Commission.

He said the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party had "clearly put conditions" on the deal, and he wanted May to give a much fuller statement on whether the benefits of the single market and customs union would continue throughout the transitional period. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

