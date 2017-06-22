FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for base after Brexit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 下午3点34分 / 1 个月前

Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for base after Brexit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage firm said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves.

The firm had previously said it favoured the German city, as London-based staff can easily be transferred to its investment banking branch there.

In a statement on Thursday, Daiwa said it will apply for a license in Germany and that its move would "ensure that Daiwa can continue to service its clients in EU after the United Kingdom leaves". (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below